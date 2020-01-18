Donald “Don” Leroy Rhoades, 75, of Brookville, Pa. passed away peacefully on Friday, January 17, 2020, at his home.

He was born on April 2, 1944, to the late Ralph V. and Velma Geraldine (Siar) Rhoades in Waterson, Pa.

Don graduated from Clarion-Limestone High School with the class of 1962. Passionate about education, Don earned a Bachelors degree from Clarion University, two Masters degrees in Athletics from Slippery Rock University and in Counseling from Indiana University of Pennsylvania, and a Ph.D. in Counseling from the University of Pittsburgh.

Having an inquisitive love for earth and space science, he enthusiastically taught science at C-L High School for more than 30 years.

He was instrumental in the facilitation of the C-L High School football program during the 1960s, something he was very proud of.

As a young man, Don excelled in athletics. Amassing a longstanding high school basketball record for the C-L Lions of 1,478 points over his 71-game career with an average of 21 points per game. He achieved all of this before the introduction of the 3-point line and many other game developments.

In addition to his basketball achievements, he was also a very accomplished track and field athlete. He holds the C-L record in the high jump at 6-feet, 1 ½-inches. At Clarion State College, he was the team MVP in track his junior season. Later in life, he shared his love of sports through coaching little league and being a true booster for the local teams.

He cared deeply about his communities, both Brookville and Clarion.

He was a long-time member of the Brookville Presbyterian Church and frequently attended the Monday Night Church Bowling League. Later in life, Don loved the church, teaching Sunday school and sharing weekly bulletins with family and friends.

Don was an overcomer. From early in life, he was blessed with a spirit of optimism and the ability to persist through difficult situations, always believing that the best is yet to come.

Not only was he a generous man, but he was also a loving husband and father who will be greatly missed by family and friends alike.

Don is survived by two sons; Donny Rhoades of Brookville, PA, David (Alicyn) Rhoades of Erie, PA; one brother; James Rhoades of Clarion, PA; one sister; Linda (Allen) Pires of Columbus, PA; and six grandchildren; Eli, Ben, Ayla, Judah, Simon Peter, and Noah who will miss seeing him drive up in his shiny, book-filled, red Corvette.

Family and friends will be received on Monday, January 20, 2020, from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the McKinney – d’Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main Street, Brookville, PA 15825.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at the Brookville Presbyterian Church starting at 11:00 a.m. and officiated by Pastor Jim Dietrich.

Memorial contributions may be made in his name to The Clarion-Limestone Booster Club.

