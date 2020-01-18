Friday’s District 9 Basketball Scores

Jan. 17 basketball scores.

BOYS

AML

Kane 69, Curwensville 39

Elk County Catholic 42, Ridgway 32

Sheffield 67, DuBois Central Catholic 42

D9 LEAGUE

Bradford 42, Punxsutawney 33

MOUNTAIN LEAGUE

Clearfield 59, Bald Eagle Area 42

NON-CONFERENCE

Redbank Valley 53, Union 44

Karns City 68, Venango Catholic 39

Clarion 64, North Clarion 36

A-C Valley 60, Moniteau 53

Keystone 85, Forest Area 48

Clarion-Limestone 82, Cranberry 56

GIRLS

AML

Kane 49, Curwensville 23

DuBois Central Catholic 57, Sheffield 20

D9 LEAGUE

Punxsutawney 46, Bradford 41

MOUNTAIN LEAGUE

Clearfield 53, Bald Eagle Area 40

NTL

Smethport 30, Oswayo Valley 24

Northern Potter 48, Austin 22

Port Allegany 48, Cameron County 33

Non-Conference

Redbank Valley 55, Union 43

Karns City 60, Venango Catholic 27

DuBois 59, Marion Center 46

Brookville 63, Johnsonburg 20

St. Marys 35, Coudersport 24

Moniteau 48, A-C Valley 44

North Clarion 57, Clarion 34

Cranberry 53, Clarion-Limestone 22

Keystone 54, Forest Area 12

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.