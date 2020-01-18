Friday’s District 9 Basketball Scores
Jan. 17 basketball scores.
BOYS
AML
Kane 69, Curwensville 39
Elk County Catholic 42, Ridgway 32
Sheffield 67, DuBois Central Catholic 42
D9 LEAGUE
Bradford 42, Punxsutawney 33
MOUNTAIN LEAGUE
Clearfield 59, Bald Eagle Area 42
NON-CONFERENCE
Redbank Valley 53, Union 44
Karns City 68, Venango Catholic 39
Clarion 64, North Clarion 36
A-C Valley 60, Moniteau 53
Keystone 85, Forest Area 48
Clarion-Limestone 82, Cranberry 56
GIRLS
AML
Kane 49, Curwensville 23
DuBois Central Catholic 57, Sheffield 20
D9 LEAGUE
Punxsutawney 46, Bradford 41
MOUNTAIN LEAGUE
Clearfield 53, Bald Eagle Area 40
NTL
Smethport 30, Oswayo Valley 24
Northern Potter 48, Austin 22
Port Allegany 48, Cameron County 33
Non-Conference
Redbank Valley 55, Union 43
Karns City 60, Venango Catholic 27
DuBois 59, Marion Center 46
Brookville 63, Johnsonburg 20
St. Marys 35, Coudersport 24
Moniteau 48, A-C Valley 44
North Clarion 57, Clarion 34
Cranberry 53, Clarion-Limestone 22
Keystone 54, Forest Area 12
