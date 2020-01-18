 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Friday’s District 9 Basketball Scores

Saturday, January 18, 2020 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Chris Rossetti

Jan. 17 basketball scores.

BOYS

AML

Kane 69, Curwensville 39
Elk County Catholic 42, Ridgway 32
Sheffield 67, DuBois Central Catholic 42

D9 LEAGUE

Bradford 42, Punxsutawney 33

MOUNTAIN LEAGUE

Clearfield 59, Bald Eagle Area 42

NON-CONFERENCE

Redbank Valley 53, Union 44
Karns City 68, Venango Catholic 39
Clarion 64, North Clarion 36
A-C Valley 60, Moniteau 53
Keystone 85, Forest Area 48
Clarion-Limestone 82, Cranberry 56

GIRLS

AML

Kane 49, Curwensville 23
DuBois Central Catholic 57, Sheffield 20

D9 LEAGUE

Punxsutawney 46, Bradford 41

MOUNTAIN LEAGUE

Clearfield 53, Bald Eagle Area 40

NTL

Smethport 30, Oswayo Valley 24
Northern Potter 48, Austin 22
Port Allegany 48, Cameron County 33

Non-Conference

Redbank Valley 55, Union 43
Karns City 60, Venango Catholic 27
DuBois 59, Marion Center 46
Brookville 63, Johnsonburg 20
St. Marys 35, Coudersport 24
Moniteau 48, A-C Valley 44
North Clarion 57, Clarion 34
Cranberry 53, Clarion-Limestone 22
Keystone 54, Forest Area 12


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.