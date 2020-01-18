Girls’ Hoops: Hinderliter, Redbank Valley Top Union; Keystone Gets Win

RIMERSBURG, Pa. (D9Sports) – Tara Hinderliter’s 24 points helped visiting Redbank Valley top Union, 55-43.

(Photo of Redbank Valley’s Tara Hinderliter. Photo by Shelly Atzeni. Check out more of Atzeni’s work here.)

Alivia Huffman added 14 points for the Lady Bulldogs with Lauren Smith scoring 13 points.

Dominika Logue had 18 points and 10 rebounds to lead Union with Keira Croyle chipping in 13 points.

CRANBERRY 53, CLARION-LIMESTONE 22

SENECA, Pa. – Ava Ferringer scored 15 points to lead a trio of Cranberry players in double digits, as the Berries rolled past visiting Clarion-Limestone, 53-22.

Kaia Dean added 14 points for the victors while Kaylie Bruce scored 10 points.

Frances Milliron and Sydney Simpson each scored six points for C-L.

KEYSTONE 54, FOREST AREA 12

KNOX, Pa. – Natalie Bowser scored 13 points to help Keystone roll past visiting Forest Area, 54-12.

Maddie Dunlap added 10 points in the win for the Lady Panthers with Emily Lauer and Alyssa Dunlap each scoring nine points and Jozee Weaver adding seven tallies.

Jessica Wagner scored 10 points for Forest Area.

KARNS CITY 60, VENANGO CATHOLIC 27

KARNS CITY, Pa. – Emma Johns and Rossi McMillen combined to score 27 points to help Karns City to a 60-27 home win over Venango Catholic.

Johns scored a game-high 14 points for the Lady Gremlins with McMillen adding a career-best 13 tallies. Abby Callihan chipped in with seven points in the victory.

Emmy Ekis paced Venango Catholic with nine points with Mariah Wessell adding eight.

MONITEAU 48, A-C VALLEY 44

WEST SUNBURY, Pa. – Behind its two stars – Kristin Auvil and Aslyn Pry – Moniteau rallied in the fourth quarter to beat visiting A-C Valley, 48-44.

The Lady Warriors trailed 34-28 going to the final eight minutes before Auvil hit a pair of 3-pointers and scored eight points and Pry added eight points of her own to secure the victory.

Aslyn Pry’s fourth quarter helped her secure a double-double of 17 points and 16 rebounds in the contest while Auvil scored 12 points and added five assists and Haley Pry also scored 12 points, a career high for her, as well. Abby Rottman also chipped in seven tallies for the Lady Warriors.

Rachel Cullen had a game-high 18 points for A-C Valley with Baylee Blauser chipping in 11 tallies and Andrea Meals eight.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.