Last-Minute Takedown Helps Clarion U. Wrestling Edge Buffalo

CLARION, Pa. – A dramatic last-minute takedown by heavyweight Ty Bagoly propelled the Golden Eagle wrestling team to a 17-16 win by tiebreaker criteria over the Buffalo Bulls in Tippin Gymnasium.

Both the Golden Eagles and the Bulls notched four decisions and one major decision on the night, but a slight edge in total points scored gave Clarion the dual victory. With the win, Clarion improves to 7-3 overall and 4-2 in the MAC, while the Bulls fall to 7-7 overall and 3-3 in the MAC.

The Golden Eagles have now won seven straight matches, tying their longest win streak in nearly two decades. The last seven-match win streak came during the 2000-01 season. Clarion will look to extend the streak to eight wins with another MAC match on Sunday when they go on the road to take on Bloomsburg.

Cam Butler started things off at 125 for the Golden Eagles with a victory, cruising his way to a 6-1 decision in a calm but dominant performance. In the second bout, Clarion’s Seth Koleno battled hard against his opponent, scoring a third-period takedown on #14/13 Derek Spann, but was unable to recover from an early deficit in a decision loss.

After a major decision victory by Buffalo’s Marcus Robinson over Alex Blake, Brock Zacherl scored a single leg takedown with 40 seconds left in the third period to defeat the sturdy John Arceri via a 4-3 decision.

At 157, Clarion’s Avery Shay exchanged first-period takedowns with Buffalo’s Michael Petite, but Shay could not avenge a second-period takedown and dropped a narrow 6-4 decision. The win put Buffalo ahead 10-6 on team points halfway through the match.

Buffalo further expanded their lead when ranked wrestler Troy Keller shut out Clarion’s Mike Bartolo 5-0 in a match.

Needing a major decision to pull within three team points of the Bulls, Clarion’s Max Wohlabaugh cranked up the pace in the third period of the 174-pound bout, scoring three takedowns in the final period to secure a 12-3 major decision. Wohlabaugh sealed the deal with a powerful double-leg takedown in the waning seconds of the third period, securing an extra team point that proved to be pivotal for the Golden Eagles.

A late takedown at 184 pushed Buffalo’s Pete Acciardi over Luke Funck, extending the Bulls’ lead to 16-10. At 197, #16/17 ranked Greg Bulsak fought for a 6-0 decision over Sam Schuyler. Bulsak, who is third in the NCAA in falls, spent much of the first and third period on top searching for a pin but was unable to turn his opponent.

Buffalo led the team score 16-13 heading into the heavyweight bout, and also held a 42-40 advantage in total points over the course of the match, requiring heavyweight Ty Bagoly to win by three or more points to win the dual meet.

With 25 seconds left in the third period, while carrying a 1-0 advantage and riding time, Bagoly came up with the goods, executing a single leg takedown to win the match 4-0, bringing the crowd to their feet.

Clarion 17, Buffalo 16

125 – Cameron Butler (Clarion) over Jordan Reyes (Buffalo) (Dec 6-1)

133 – Derek Spann (Buffalo) over Seth Koleno (Clarion) (Dec 8-3)

141 – Marcus Robinson (Buffalo) over Alex Blake (Clarion) (MD 13-4)

149 – Brock Zacherl (Clarion) over John Arceri (Buffalo) (Dec 4-3)

157 – Michael Petite (Buffalo) over Avery Shay (Clarion) (Dec 6-4)

165 – Troy Keller (Buffalo) over Mike Bartolo (Clarion) (Dec 5-0)

174 – Max Wohlabaugh (Clarion) over Bryson Alsteen (Buffalo) (MD 12-3)

184 – Peter Acciardi (Buffalo) over Luke Funck (Clarion) (Dec 3-1)

197 – Greg Bulsak (Clarion) over Sam Schuyler (Buffalo) (Dec 6-0)

285 – Tyler Bagoly (Clarion) over Nolan Terrance (Buffalo) (Dec 4-0)

* – Clarion wins on criteria (total match points – Clarion 44, Buffalo 42)

