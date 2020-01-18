Lester E. Adams, Jr., 91, of Polk, passed away in his home on Thursday, January 16, 2020.

Born February 27, 1928, in Polk, he was the son of the late Lester E., Sr. and Dorothy (Carter) Adams.

After high school, Lester enlisted in the United States Army; he was Honorably Discharged with the rank of Sergeant on September 16, 1947

Following his service, Lester married the former Twila L. Carson, whom he shared 61 years of marriage with; she preceded him in death in 2011. On September 2, 2012, Lester married the former Linda Wilkie-Feltenberger; she survives him.

For 35 years, Lester worked as a Boiler Plant Supervisor for Polk Center. He was also owner/operator of Adams Excavating and owned his own farm.

In his spare time, Lester was a man of the woods and could often be found hunting, gardening, or woodworking. He continued to chop down trees and work the wood to its final product, even at 91 years old. He was also a former member of the Polk Volunteer Fire Department and loved spending time with his dog, Bolt.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Linda Adams of Polk; his 7 sons, Dennis Adams (Debbie), Ken Adams, Tom Adams (Cindy), Bob Adams, Rick Adams (Lisa), Joe Adams, and Jon Adams (Bobbie) all of Polk; his daughter, Lori Adams (Randy) of Polk; his step-son Braden Feltenberger; his step-daughter, Holly Carson; 16 grandchildren; 3 step-grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; his great-great-grandchild; his brother, Reverend Daryl Adams (Ethel) of Polk; his 2 sisters, Doris Hilbert of Huntsville, AL, and Sue Hart (Robert) of Greenville; his special niece, Lorie Jean DeLeo (Tony) of Lake City, PA; and his special friend, Raymond Evanitz of Polk.

In addition to his parents and first wife, Lester was preceded in death by his grandson, Shawn Adams; his brother, Don Adams; and his sister, Clara Mae Young.

Family and friends will be received on Monday, January 20, 2020, at the Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA 16323, from 10:00 a.m.to 12:00 p.m. (noon).

Funeral services for Lester will be held at the funeral home on Monday, January 20, 2020 beginning at 12:00 p.m. (noon), with Reverend Gary Small, pastor of the Atlantic Avenue United Brethren in Christ Church, officiating. Lester will be receiving full military honors, accorded by the V.E.T.S. Honor Guard.

Lester will be laid to rest at Old Sandy Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Lester’s honor to the Salvation Army, 534 Allegheny Blvd, Franklin, PA 16323; to the Venango County Humane Society, 286 South Main Street, Seneca, PA 16346; and/or to the American Cancer Society, 1004 North Juniata Street, Hollidaysburg, PA 16448.

To send cards, online condolences, or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.

