State Police Seeking Information on Fatal Amish Buggy Crash on Route 322

Saturday, January 18, 2020 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Fatal crash AmishELK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion are asking the public for information regarding a fatal Amish buggy crash that occurred on Tuesday evening on Route 322 in Elk Township.

State police are looking for anyone who may have been traveling eastbound on Route 322 between Fulton Road and Wingard’s Farm Market, in Elk Township, Clarion County, between 5:20 p.m. and 5:35 p.m. on Tuesday, January 14.

Police are requesting information from anyone who may have observed the Amish buggy prior to the crash traveling eastbound.

David Coblentz, of Shippenville, was pronounced dead at the scene of the SUV versus Amish buggy accident.

Anyone who has information relative to this crash, please contact PSP Clarion at 814-226-1710.

