WEATHER ALERT: Sleet, Freezing Rain, Up to 5 Inches of Snow Expected for Clarion, Forest Counties

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for Clarion County and surrounding areas.

The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh issued the following Urgent Winter Weather Message at 3:03 a.m. on Saturday, January 18, 2020:

Winter Weather Advisory

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Pittsburgh PA

303 AM EST Sat Jan 18 2020

COUNTIES:

Mercer-Venango-Forest-Lawrence-Butler-Clarion-Jefferson PA-Armstrong-Indiana-

CITIES:

Including the cities of Sharon, Hermitage, Grove City, Oil City, Franklin, Tionesta, New Castle, Ellwood City, Butler, Clarion, Punxsutawney, Brookville, Kittanning, Ford City, and Indiana

303 AM EST Sat Jan 18 2020

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING…

* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches and ice accumulation of a light glaze.

* WHERE…Portions of northwest and western Pennsylvania.

* WHEN…From 4 AM to 7 PM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow will transition to a mix of freezing rain and sleet through this afternoon. Precipitation will change to rain by evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Please report snow or ice by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPittsburgh

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania roadways. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions.

Weather Alerts are brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.