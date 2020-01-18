New Year, New Staff, New Location

CLARION, Pa. – As a new decade commences, the Clarion County Economic Development Corporation (CCEDC) is beginning 2020 with a new staff member and a new office location to support their strategic vision of growth and advancement in Clarion County.

To help bring that vision to fruition, the CCEDC has hired Jarred Heuer (pictured above) as an Economic Development Specialist. Heuer will serve in a multi-faceted role, both to help local businesses grow and also to attract new economic investment to Clarion County.

“I couldn’t be more excited about this opportunity,” Heuer stated.

“I’ve learned the history of Clarion County, but more importantly I’ve heard the stories from long-time residents. I feel privileged to jump on board the team and contribute to the county’s growth, particularly now when so many people in leadership are excited about the future.”

Originally from Rockland County, NY, Heuer received a B.A. in Economic Development from Eastern University. He brings extensive experience to his new role, having worked as a Community Developer who led initiatives to bring improvements to economically depressed neighborhoods in metro-Philadelphia. Additionally, Heuer has a management background, specifically in the area of Business Development.

“We are so excited to have Jarred on board with the CCEDC,” said Shannon Barrios, Executive Director of the Clarion County Economic Development Corp.

“He brings fresh perspective and innovative ideas, which are rooted in solid community and economic development experience and education. He will be a great asset to our office and our community.”

In addition to the staffing change at the CCEDC, the organization has also moved to a new office location on the Clarion University campus. Citing a strong partnership with CU and the County, the CCEDC has made this move for strategic purposes.

“Clarion University is an economic foundation in this area, and we greatly value the partnership that we have established with them,” Barrios said.

“As we continue to work collaboratively with the County, the University, the Small Business Development Center, and other local and regional partners toward a unified strategy for advancement in the region, it makes perfect sense for us to move our operations closer to downtown and onto the campus.”

“We are thrilled to have the office on campus,” said Clarion University President Dale-Elizabeth Pehrsson.

“The new location places CCEDC in the heart of Clarion County and bolsters the university’s collaboration with them. Additionally, their proximity to the Clarion University Small Business Development Center, which also recently relocated to Carrier, strengthens the synergy among all of us who are committed to growing the Clarion County economy.”

The new CCEDC offices are located in Suite 103 of the Carrier Administrative Building at 840 Wood Street. Their contact information remains the same: phone- 814.226.9045, email- Info@ClarionCountyEDC.com, and website- www.ClarionCountyEDC.com.

About the CCEDC: The Clarion County Economic Development Corporation connects local businesses to the resources they need to grow and sustain their organizations toward long-term success, while attracting wealth generating companies to locate and invest in Clarion County.

