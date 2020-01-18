Oberlander Announces Local Fire, EMS Companies to Receive Nearly $300K in State Grants

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Rep. Donna Oberlander (R-Clarion/Armstrong/Forest) on Friday announced 25 fire and ambulance companies in Clarion and Armstrong Counties will receive more than $290,692.00 combined in state grants.

“Our fire and EMS companies are always there for us in our time of need, whether that be natural disasters, medical emergencies, car accidents or fires,” Oberlander said.

“Within the past few weeks, our first responders came together when Allegheny Wood Products suffered a devastating fire. Their efforts and cooperation are unmatched, even as they all struggle to keep their own companies operational and spend a great deal of their time raising money. That’s why I am pleased a state grant program is able to help ease their financial burden.”

The funding can be used to construct or renovate a fire or ambulance company facility, purchase or repair equipment, conduct training exercises, or reduce existing debt.

The following is a list of local fire and EMS companies in the 63rd District and the amount of their grants:

Clarion County

Callensburg-Licking Township Volunteer Fire Company – $11,783.

Clarion Fire and Hose Company No. 1 – $11,783.

East Brady Area Ambulance Service – $5,137.

East Brady Volunteer Fire Department – $12,057.

Farmington Township Volunteer Fire Company – $11,509.

Hawthorn Area Volunteer Fire Company – $11,509.

Knox Area Volunteer Ambulance Company – $9,192.

Knox Volunteer Fire Company – $12,331.

Limestone Township Volunteer Fire Company – $11,509.

New Bethlehem Fire Company No. 1 – $11,783.

Perry Township Volunteer Fire Department – $9,725.

Rimersburg Hose Company – $11,509.

Sligo Volunteer Fire Department Inc. – $11,646.

Southern Clarion County Volunteer Ambulance Service – $9,192.

St. Petersburg Volunteer Fire Company – $11,509.

Washington Township Volunteer Fire Company – $11,509.

Armstrong County

Dayton District Volunteer Fire Company – $11,509.

Distant Area Volunteer Fire Department – $12,194.

Elderton District Volunteer Fire Company – $11,920.

Parker City Volunteer Fire Department – $24,104.

Pine Township Volunteer Fire Company – $12,057.

Rural Valley Hose Company – $11,783.

Sugarcreek Township Ambulance Service – $9,192.

Sugarcreek Township Volunteer Fire Department – $12,604.

Washington Township Volunteer Fire Department – $11,646.

The grants were announced by the Office of State Fire Commissioner within the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA).

All grants are funded by slot machine proceeds and not tax money.

