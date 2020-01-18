Say What?!: Virginia Woman Wins $100,000 Using Numbers From a Dream

PETERSBURG, Va. – A Virginia won a $100,000.00 jackpot from the state lottery’s Cash 5 drawing said her winning numbers came to her in a dream.

Rose Jeter of Petersburg told Virginia Lottery officials the numbers 7-12-14-21-27 came to her in a dream a few years ago, and those were the numbers she selected for the Cash 5 ticket she bought from Mobile Express in Petersburg.

