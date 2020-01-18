UPDATE: Interstate 80 Re-Opens After Crash Involving Multiple Tractor-Trailers

MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Interstate 80 West has reopened in Clarion County after a crash involving multiple tractor trailers.

(Photo above by Randy Bauer of Bauer Truck Repair.)

Clarion County 9-1-1 said the call came in at 8:43 a.m. on Saturday for an accident on I-80 westbound near Exit 62.

Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1, Shippenville Ambulance, Clarion Hospital EMS, PSP Clarion, Bauer Truck Repair, and Rustler Services were dispatched to the scene.

PennDOT was also called for assistance.

At least four vehicles were involved in the collisions, according to sources.

(Photo above by Randy Bauer of Bauer Truck Repair.)



(Photo above by Joseph Hinderliter.)

According to PSP Clarion, the roadway was closed at the 61 1/2 mile marker. Traffic was routed off the roadway at Exit 64 (Clarion/New Bethlehem) and routed back on at Exit 60 (Shippenville). Traffic backups were reported on multiple area roadways as a result of the accident.

A representative of PSP Clarion said that multiple vehicles were involved in the collision.

No further details are being released.

(Photo below by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.)

