Today – Snow showers likely, mainly before 5pm. Cloudy, with a temperature falling to around 18 by 10am. West wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Tonight – Snow showers likely, mainly before midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 12. Northwest wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

M.L.King Day – Scattered snow showers, mainly before 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 23. Northwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 26. West wind 5 to 8 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 35.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 43.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Friday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45.

Friday Night – A chance of rain and snow. Cloudy, with a low around 34. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday – A chance of rain and snow. Cloudy, with a high near 44. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

