Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Frozen Pumpkin Mousse Parfaits

Sunday, January 19, 2020 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by J.C. Taggart

This rich and delicious dessert tops off any meal!

Frozen Pumpkin Mousse Parfaits

Ingredients

1 cup chopped walnuts
1 cup brickle toffee bits
1 tablespoon brown sugar
1 tablespoon butter, melted

Mousse:

3-1/2 cups heavy whipping cream, divided
2 cups sugar
10 large egg yolks, beaten
2 – 15 oz. cans solid-pack pumpkin
1/4 cup dark rum
2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
1 teaspoon ground ginger
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg

Directions

~In a small bowl, combine the walnuts, toffee bits, brown sugar, and butter. Press into a thin layer on a greased baking sheet. Bake at 350° for 10 to 13 minutes (or until golden brown). Cool. Break into small pieces.

~In a large saucepan, combine 1-1/2 cups whipping cream and sugar. Cook and stir over medium heat for 10 to 15 minutes (or until slightly thickened). Remove from the heat.

~Stir a small amount of hot mixture into egg yolks; return all to the pan, stirring constantly. Bring to a gentle boil; cook and stir two minutes longer. Remove from the heat. Stir in the pumpkin, rum, cinnamon, vanilla, ginger, salt, and nutmeg. Transfer to a large bowl. Cool to room temperature without stirring. Press waxed paper onto surface of pudding; refrigerate until chilled.

~In a small bowl, beat one cup cream until stiff peaks form. Fold into pumpkin mixture.

~In each of eight dessert dishes, layer four teaspoons walnut mixture and 1/2 cup mousse; repeat layers. Freeze for at least three hours.

~Just before serving, in a small bowl, beat remaining cream until stiff peaks form. Garnish parfaits with whipped cream and remaining walnut mixture.


