Clarview Celebrates Their Dedicated Activity Professionals

SLIGO, Pa. (EYT) – Every day of every week of the year, the activity professionals at Clarview Nursing & Rehabilitation Center inspire, engage, and enrich the lives of the residents, staff, and visitors.

(PICTURED: Rick Conner, Donna Bickel, and Emily Kitchen.)

The dedicated activity professionals assist, coordinate, connect, stimulate, and support resident-centered care and encourage them in living life to its fullest.

Resident-centered care is priority at Clarview.

A very important part of that care is life enrichment through activities.

Seven-days-a week, Clarview’s activity professionals provide an assortment of meaningful activities. Baking socials, card games, corn hole, manicures, trivia, bingo, and karaoke are a few of the various in-house activities offered. There are also arranged outings to Pirate baseball games, Living Treasure Animal Park, RRR Roadhouse and shopping trips to the local mall.

This group of professionals are movers and shakers. They create activity calendars based on the individual interests of the residents, recommendations, and the state requirements. There is always room for spontaneous activities, too. They work to meet the mental, spiritual, social, and emotional needs of each individual. From bingo to manicures, from cards to church services, from crafts to current events … this team is dedicated to make each day special for as many people as they can.

Clarview is taking this opportunity to recognize their amazing activity professionals for all of their hard work and dedication.

This year, Rick Conner will celebrate 41 years with the Clarview family. Although all of the activities are interesting, Rick has an affection for trivia, music, and leading the daily exercise group.

While reminiscing, Conner stated, “I fondly remember a lady that started to come to exercise group and couldn’t raise up either arm. After participating in exercise classes, she could raise both above her head. That was remarkable, to be a part of that kind of difference with someone.”

Donna Bickel, a team member since 1981, with almost 40 years of service, enjoys the crafts, bingo and the manicures the most.

“Knowing that I am a part of something that makes a residents day better, makes it all worth it. That’s why I do it,” said Bickel.

Emily Kitchen, Activity Director joined the team last June.

When asked about her favorite activity, she responded, “My favorite activities involve our social gatherings, trivia games, and balloon tennis. Our social gatherings provide an atmosphere to share stories and to make new friends. Enjoying each other’s company and a nice treat brightens up their whole day. The trivia games are a fun way to work their brains, take a trip down memory lane, and share knowledge. It’s truly astonishing to hear years of facts that they remember. I learn so much from them.

“Our balloon toss is so much fun! The residents have to be semi-quick with their eye-hand coordination, and it quickly becomes friendly competition when the balloon comes their way. It’s fun watching them toss the balloon around to each other and make little jokes. Our activities give the residents something to look forward to, especially those who don’t have many visitors. Seeing them laughing and smiling shows the positive impact we have on them.

“That is why I love working in this department!”

This remarkable group of people work hard every day to create meaningful activities and interaction with Clarview’s residents – their family. The hard work and dedication is remarkable. THANK YOU for all that you do!!!

Submitted by: Stephanie Ginnery, Director of Marketing and Admissions.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.