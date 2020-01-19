Hearing Set for Tuesday for New Bethlehem Woman Who Attacked Constable With Knife

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A local woman who allegedly attacked a PA constable with a knife is scheduled to stand for a hearing in court on Tuesday.

According to court documents, 35-year-old Tammie Louise Mong, of New Bethlehem, is scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing in front of Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill at 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday, January 21, on the following charges:

– Aggravated Assault, Felony 2 (two counts)

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

Mong is currently free on $10,000.00 monetary bail.

The charges are the result of an incident that occurred around 12:40 p.m. on Thursday, October 31, at the Clarion Psych Center located at 2 Hospital Drive, in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint filed on October 31 by Trooper Wilson, of PSP Clarion, PA Constable Ronald Tanner was about to transport Tammie Mong to her residence, as she was being released from the Clarion Psych Center.

The complaint states that “Mong had her belongings in her possession and got a knife out of her bag and began to cut her wrists.” Constable Tanner then attempted to take the knife from Mong.

At that point, it is alleged that Mong swung the knife toward Constable Tanner with the blade going across the palm of his hand. The knife scratched the skin of his hand but did not cause any bleeding, according to the complaint.

Constable Tanner had Mong by her wrist, and she then dropped the knife, the complaint states.

Constable Tanner sustained a scratch to the palm of his hand from the knife.

Court documents indicate that Mong was arraigned at 2:45 p.m. on Thursday, October 31.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.