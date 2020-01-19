Police: Sligo Woman Punches Man in Face After He Spills Her Coffee

SLIGO BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Sligo woman is behind bars after she allegedly punched a man in the face during a domestic altercation.

According to court documents, Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 37-year-old Kimberly Ann Johnson, of Sligo.

Around 7:39 a.m. on Monday, January 13, Trooper Cyphert, of the Clarion-based State Police, was dispatched to a residence on Bald Eagle Street in Sligo Borough, for a report of an active domestic dispute.

According to a criminal complaint, Trooper Cyphert arrived at the scene and made contact with a known victim who reported that he and Kimberly Ann Johnson had been in a verbal altercation. The victim reported he knocked over Johnson’s coffee, and she then punched him in the face, resulting in a scratch near the bridge of his nose and a scratch below his left eye.

The complaint notes both scratches broke the surface of the skin and caused bleeding.

According to the complaint, Johnson admitted to striking the victim and acknowledged that the victim’s injuries were a result of the blow.

Johnson was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 14, on the following charges:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

Unable to post $1,000.00 monetary bail, she was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 21, with Judge Miller presiding.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.