Say What?!: Firefighters Rescue Fox Dangling from Metal Fence

HIGHBRIDGE, England – Firefighters in Britain came to the assistance of animal rescuers attempting to free a fox found dangling by its tail from a fence.

The Secret World Wildlife Rescue in Highbridge, England, said a member of the public discovered the fox Saturday hanging from a metal fence by its tail behind a gym in Weston-super-Mare.

Read the full story here.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.