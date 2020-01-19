 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

SPONSORED: Get Your New Phone and Half Off Case at GRex Wireless

Sunday, January 19, 2020 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

grex1SENECA, Pa. (EYT) – Hurry in to GRex Wireless to save 50% on a phone case when you buy a new phone.

Okay, so you found the phone you want to buy – now you are trying to decide which case you would like for HALF OFF!

You read that right, 1/2 off a case with a phone purchase!

Act fast because this deal is only good thru this weekend! 20+ Galaxy’s & 20+ iPhones in stock!

If you don’t like the price of their phones- LET THEM KNOW! They would love to make a knockout deal!!!

GRex Wireless is located in the bright green building in Seneca or give them a call at 814-676-5000 to hear what they have to offer!

Short on Cash???? Don’t forget they take payments on phones!!! No Credit Check and no Fees. Just make a down payment and take 6 months to pay the rest off.

They also fix IPhones and sell them too!! I’m Siri-ous!😝 see what I did there?? 20+ iPhones in stock! Check them out!

HOURS:

– Monday to Friday: 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
– Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
– Sunday: 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

For more information, visit GRexWireless.com or Facebook.com/GRexWireless/.

grex broekn 2


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.