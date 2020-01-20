2019: A Year of Changes in Clarion County As Businesses Come & Go
CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – 2019 was a big year for changes in the Clarion County area.
ExploreClarion.com compiled the following list of business openings in 2019 and the early weeks of 2020.
Clarion County’s new YMCA facility, which had been a dream for decades, opened in late January 2019. Including everything from a fitness center, a childcare center, and a gym to a pool and an outdoor athletic field, the opening of the new YMCA was one of the crowning moments of 2019.
A high-end cigar and pipe shop that also offers a smoking lounge located at 509 Main Street, Clarion.
An automotive service business with services that include everything from auto repair, Pa. inspections, and brake jobs to detailing and much more.
A family restaurant offering a menu of homestyle foods made from scratch located at 28868 Route 66, Lucinda.
An environmentally conscious salon focused on health, beauty, and empowerment located at 319 West Main Street, Clarion.
A CBD “Superstore” offering a wide variety of CBD products located at the 800 Center on Main Street in Clarion.
Hollenbaugh’s Hometown Meat Market
A local, hometown meat market offering a wide selection of fresh-cut meats located at 15702 Route 322, Clarion.
A growing craft brewery offering an eclectic menu of locally brewed beers located at 538 Liberty Street, Clarion.
A trendy women’s boutique offering the newest styles and hottest fashions located at 503 Main Street, Clarion.
A gym and physical fitness center located at 301 Wood Street, New Bethlehem.
A modern farm wedding and event venue located in the heart of Cook Forest.
A smoothie shop offering fresh fruit smoothies and açaí smoothie bowls located inside Clarion Bicycle and Outdoor at 1 North 6th Avenue, Clarion.
An apparel and home décor retailer located at 22677 Route 68 in Monroe Township.
Other openings include:
Closures in 2019 and the early weeks of 2020 include:
- Wein’s Clothing
- Comet Food Warehouse
- Marianne Pharmacy
- Seidle Chevrolet
- Tom’s Sales and Service
- Peebles
- River Hill Beverage
- Lynn’s Closet Country Shoppe
- Truscott Auto Sales
