2019: A Year of Changes in Clarion County As Businesses Come & Go

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – 2019 was a big year for changes in the Clarion County area.

ExploreClarion.com compiled the following list of business openings in 2019 and the early weeks of 2020.

The new Clarion County YMCA

Clarion County’s new YMCA facility, which had been a dream for decades, opened in late January 2019. Including everything from a fitness center, a childcare center, and a gym to a pool and an outdoor athletic field, the opening of the new YMCA was one of the crowning moments of 2019.

Clarion Cigar and Pipe

A high-end cigar and pipe shop that also offers a smoking lounge located at 509 Main Street, Clarion.

Riverhill Automotive

An automotive service business with services that include everything from auto repair, Pa. inspections, and brake jobs to detailing and much more.

Country Eats and Icy Treats

A family restaurant offering a menu of homestyle foods made from scratch located at 28868 Route 66, Lucinda.

Empower Beauty

An environmentally conscious salon focused on health, beauty, and empowerment located at 319 West Main Street, Clarion.

Hemporia

A CBD “Superstore” offering a wide variety of CBD products located at the 800 Center on Main Street in Clarion.

Hollenbaugh’s Hometown Meat Market

A local, hometown meat market offering a wide selection of fresh-cut meats located at 15702 Route 322, Clarion.

Mechanistic Brewing Co.

A growing craft brewery offering an eclectic menu of locally brewed beers located at 538 Liberty Street, Clarion.

The Sugar Tree Boutique

A trendy women’s boutique offering the newest styles and hottest fashions located at 503 Main Street, Clarion.

Tri-County Health & Fitness

A gym and physical fitness center located at 301 Wood Street, New Bethlehem.

Tuck’d Inn Farm

A modern farm wedding and event venue located in the heart of Cook Forest.

Wild Smoothie Co.

A smoothie shop offering fresh fruit smoothies and açaí smoothie bowls located inside Clarion Bicycle and Outdoor at 1 North 6th Avenue, Clarion.

Gordmans

An apparel and home décor retailer located at 22677 Route 68 in Monroe Township.

Other openings include:

Closures in 2019 and the early weeks of 2020 include:

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.