Monday, January 20, 2020 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

M.L.King Day – Scattered flurries before 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 23. Northwest wind around 8 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9. Northwest wind around 6 mph.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 26. West wind 5 to 7 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 11. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 34. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Thursday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Friday – A chance of rain after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 43. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night – Rain and snow likely, becoming all snow after 2am. Cloudy, with a low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday – Rain and snow likely. Cloudy, with a high near 41. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night – Rain and snow likely. Cloudy, with a low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday – A chance of rain and snow. Cloudy, with a high near 37. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

