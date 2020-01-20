Bertha J. Clark, 91, of Whitehall Rd., Emlenton, went to be with the Lord Saturday evening, January 18, 2020, at Shippenville Healthcare.

Bertha was born near Kittanning, Armstrong Co. on June 1, 1928. She was the daughter of the late James H. Johns and Carrie Bell Crissman Johns Deavers.

Bertha was raised by her maternal grandparents, James, and Bertha Wolfe Crissman.

She was of the Protestant Faith and had attended New Zion E.C. Church in Emlenton.

Bertha enjoyed fishing, card playing, and word search. She did housekeeping in the Emlenton area and retired in 1993 following more than 25 years of service in the housekeeping department of Oil City Hospital.

She was married in Apollo on August 20, 1943, to Billy G. Clark. Mr. Clark preceded her in death on October 3, 1993.

She is survived by two sons, Arthur Dale Clark and his wife Ruby, of Bradford, and Terry Lynn Clark, of Venus. Also surviving are two brothers, Willard and Orville Deavers; three sisters, Joan Deavers, Kay Baker, and Bonnie Collins; ten grandchildren; Shelly Deitz, Leslie Mott and her husband, Clyde, Jerry Clark and his wife, Vonnie, Amy Barger and her husband, Ralph, and Belinda Huber, all of Bradford, Nelson Cotherman and his wife, Lisa, of Knox, Steven Cotherman and his companion, Diane Shaw, of Palm Bay, FL, James Cotherman and his wife, Darlene, of Emlenton, Jennifer Delaney and her husband, Jamie, and Heather Hall and her husband, George, all of Franklin; twenty-three great-grandchildren, as well as a number of great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her stepfather, Orville Deavers Sr., her daughter, Connie Lee Cotherman, a daughter-in-law, Carolyn Clark, and siblings, Lawrence, Fred, Joseph, Cora and Dora Mae.

Friends will be received at the Hile Funeral Home Inc., 1204 Kerr Ave., Emlenton, from 1:00 – 2:45 p.m. Wednesday.

A funeral service will follow from the funeral home at 3:00 p.m. with the Rev. Eric Mitchell, pastor of Park Hill First Church of God, Parker, officiating.

Interment will be in the Emlenton Cemetery.

For more information or to send a condolence, please visit www.hilefh.com.

