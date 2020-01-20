Charles C. “Chuck” Ferringer, 71, of Oil City, passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Saturday, January 18, 2020.

Born in Franklin on September 11, 1948, he was the son of the late C. Calvin and Norma Simons Ferringer.

Chuck was a 1966 graduate of Rocky Grove High School and then went on to graduate from the former California State College now California University of Pennsylvania with a BS in Education. He then earned credits for a Master’s equivalency.

He proudly served his country in the United States Army and was stationed in Germany during the Vietnam era.

Chuck was an Industrial Arts Teacher in the Ridgeway Area School District for many years, retiring in 2003. He recently moved back to the area to be closer to family.

Chuck enjoyed reading and loved to online shop. He loved to buy unique gifts for members of his family. He was a very loving uncle and great uncle. Chuck also loved to share the history of Rocky Grove with family and friends.

Surviving is his sister, Mary Lou Huff and her husband Bob of Oil City; two nieces, Christa Baker of Rocky Grove and Michelle Bemis and her husband Cory of Swansboro, NC and four great-nieces and nephews, Justin McCarty, Carley McCarty, Carter Bemis, and MacKenna Bemis.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and a great-niece, Emma Rose Bemis.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin where family and friends are welcome from 6:00 – 7:00 P.M. Friday.

A funeral service will be held at 7:00 P.M. in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Justin Spurgin, Pastor of Messiah Baptist Church, officiating.

Interment will be made Saturday morning at Bethel Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105 or to the charity of one’s choice.

Online condolences and flowers may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.

