Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Easy Slow-Cooker Potato Soup

Serve this hearty soup with a side salad!

Easy Slow-Cooker Potato Soup

Ingredients

1 – 32 oz. carton chicken broth

1 – 30 oz. package frozen shredded hash brown potatoes, thawed

1 small onion, finely chopped

2 garlic cloves, minced

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1 – 8 oz. package cream cheese, softened and cubed

1 cup half-and-half cream

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

Crumbled cooked bacon

Directions

~In a 5-qt. slow cooker, combine broth, potatoes, onion, garlic, and pepper. Cook, covered, on low until vegetables are tender, six to eight hours.

~Mash potatoes to desired consistency. Whisk in cream cheese until melted. Stir in half-and-half. Cook, covered, until heated through, about 10 minutes longer.

~Serve topped with cheese and bacon crumbs.

