 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Easy Slow-Cooker Potato Soup

Monday, January 20, 2020 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by J.C. Taggart

Serve this hearty soup with a side salad!

Easy Slow-Cooker Potato Soup

Ingredients

1 – 32 oz. carton chicken broth
1 – 30 oz. package frozen shredded hash brown potatoes, thawed
1 small onion, finely chopped
2 garlic cloves, minced
1/4 teaspoon pepper
1 – 8 oz. package cream cheese, softened and cubed
1 cup half-and-half cream
1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
Crumbled cooked bacon

Directions

~In a 5-qt. slow cooker, combine broth, potatoes, onion, garlic, and pepper. Cook, covered, on low until vegetables are tender, six to eight hours.

~Mash potatoes to desired consistency. Whisk in cream cheese until melted. Stir in half-and-half. Cook, covered, until heated through, about 10 minutes longer.

~Serve topped with cheese and bacon crumbs.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.