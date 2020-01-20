Clarion U. Wrestling Wins Eighth Straight, Longest Streak in 25 Years

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. – For the second straight dual, the Golden Eagle wrestling team’s victory hinged on wins in the final two bouts of the day. And just as on Friday night against Buffalo, Greg Bulsak and Ty Bagoly delivered, bringing Clarion back from a 15-10 deficit to a 16-15 win over Bloomsburg on Sunday.

That marked the eighth straight dual win for the Golden Eagles, the longest streak since winning nine straight between the 1993-94 and 1994-95 seasons. The last time Clarion won as many as eight straight in a single season was during that 1993-94 season, when they opened with 10 straight wins.

The two teams split the 10 bouts on the mat, meaning the fact that Clarion (8-3, 5-2 MAC) earned the sole bonus point of the match was truly the difference. Brock Zacherl continued his undefeated streak in MAC competition with a major decision over Aaron Coleman, working Coleman over in the third period to secure a 14-5 win. Another key moment came in the 174-pound bout, with Max Wohlabaugh quickly taking down Anthony Vetrano during the sudden victory period for a 5-3 decision. Cam Butler also earned his second straight MAC win, holding off Christian Gannone in the 125-pound bout to put his team on the scoreboard.

The Huskies still led the dual 15-10 heading into the last two bouts of the day, with the Golden Eagles needing wins in each to lock up the win. Bulsak grappled in a low-scoring bout with perennial nemesis Kyle Murphy at 197 pounds, at one point quickly escaping from a reverse and fighting off a shot to finish with a 4-2 decision. Bagoly very nearly took bonus points from Jarrett Walters at heavyweight as well, tilting him for a two-point fall and riding him throughout the bout for a 6-0 decision.

Clarion 16, Bloomsburg 15

125 – Cameron Butler (Clarion) over Christian Gannone (Bloomsburg) (Dec 6-5)

133 – Josh Mason (Bloomsburg) over Seth Koleno (Clarion) (Dec 15-11)

141 – Marlon Argueta Diaz (Bloomsburg) over Alex Blake (Clarion) (Dec 3-0)

149 – Brock Zacherl (Clarion) over Aaron Coleman (Bloomsburg) (MD 14-5)

157 – Alex Carida (Bloomsburg) over Avery Shay (Clarion) (Dec 4-2)

165 – Nate Newberry (Bloomsburg) over Mike Bartolo (Clarion) (Dec 4-2)

174 – Max Wohlabaugh (Clarion) over Anthony Vetrano (Bloomsburg) (SV-1 5-3)

184 – Trevor Allard (Bloomsburg) over Luke Funck (Clarion) (Dec 5-0)

197 – Greg Bulsak (Clarion) over Kyle Murphy (Bloomsburg) (Dec 4-2)

285 – Tyler Bagoly (Clarion) over Jarrett Walters (Bloomsburg) (Dec 6-0)

