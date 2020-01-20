Clarion Woman Caught With Meth in Room With Young Child Due in Court Tuesday

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion woman is facing a hearing on Tuesday related to an incident in which suspected crystal methamphetamine and marijuana were found in a room in her residence with a young child present.

According to court documents, 21-year-old Brook Breann McLean is scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 21, on the following charges:

– Endangering Welfare of Children – Parent/Guardian/Other Commits Offense, Misdemeanor 1

– Use/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

She is currently free on $2,500.00 unsecured bail.

The charges are the result of an incident that occurred on November 5 at an apartment located on S. 6th Avenue in Clarion Borough.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 12:08 p.m. on November 5, 2019, the Clarion Borough Police Department assisted the Clarion County Probation Office at the residence of Brook McLean after the probation department received information that a known individual (Kaitlyn Ace) wanted on a warrant was at the residence.

The officers made contact with McLean who admitted Ace was at the residence, and the individual was then taken into custody, the complaint states.

While inside the residence, Chief William Peck, of the Clarion Borough Police Department, noticed a smell of burnt marijuana and was also aware of a minor child in the residence. Chief Peck then asked McLean about the smell and any controlled substances that may be in the residence. McLean allegedly stated she would retrieve the items, the complaint indicates.

According to the complaint, McLean then walked into the bedroom, where the minor child was in a play pen and removed a ceramic smoking pipe used to smoke marijuana, as well as a plastic tube containing marijuana. She also removed a cigarette wrapped which contained suspected crystal methamphetamine from the top drawer of the dresser and allegedly stated the meth belonged to Ace, according to the complaint.

A small purse, belonging to Ace, which contained $60.00 cash and a plastic baggie of crystal methamphetamine were also found in the room, the complaint notes.

Charges were filed through Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office on December 30.

McLean was arraigned at 9:55 a.m. on January 9 with Judge Quinn presiding.

