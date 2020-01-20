Featured Local Job: Direct Support Professionals

The Arc of Clarion and Venango Counties is now hiring full and part time Direct Support Professionals, starting at $12.50/hr!

The Arc of Clarion and Venango Counties is now hiring Direct Support Professionals to support people who experience disabilities in their homes and communities. If you are looking for a career that allows you to have fun, experience new things and to work for amazing people while helping them to achieve their goals, becoming a DSP is the job for you!

Benefits include:

-Starting wage $12/50/hr.

-Medical coverage for full time employees after probationary period.

-Paid leave after probationary period.

-Great mileage reimbursement.

-Full and part-time positions available.

-The opportunity to make a difference!

Qualifications:

– High school diploma or equivalent.

– Acceptable clearances and drug screening.

– Must be 21 years of age or older.

– Must possess a valid Driver’s License.

– Must have reliable transportation.

– Willing to work a variety of shifts

Apply via the following:

-Call to schedule an interview (814)-226-7033 Ext 308

-Email resume to cboden@thearcclarion.org

-Visit our website www.thearcclarion.org

– Submit an application at our office 1064 E Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214.

