Joyce M. Meals, 65, of Marienville, PA, formerly of Turtle Creek, PA, died on Friday, January 17, 2020, peacefully at her home in Marienville.

She was born August 26, 1954, in Braddock, PA, daughter of the late Harry F. and Anna (Kirkpatrick) Huber.

On August 26, 1972, in Zelienople, PA, she married David E. Meals, who survives.

Together the couple owned and operated D & J Northwoods, a retail market where Joyce and her husband created their well-known jams, jellies, barbecue sauce, and various breads, among other items like fruits and vegetables.

One of her hobbies also included making yarn blankets which she donated to the Safe House (for battered women) in Clarion, PA.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by two sons, David E. Meals, Jr., who lives at home. Franklin C. Meals Sr., and his wife Elizabeth of Pittsfield, PA. One grandson, Franklin C. Meals, Jr., also of Marienville.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Guy, Harry, and Richard Huber. Two sisters, Alice and Teresa.

There will be no public visitation.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Norman J. Wimer Funeral Home of Tionesta.

Memorial contributions may be made to the ASPCA, P.O. Box 96929, Washington, DC 20077-7127, or your local animal shelter.

Messages of sympathy may be left at www.wimerfuneralhome.com.

