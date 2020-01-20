Knox Little League Registration Being Held Jan. 28, Jan. 30, Feb. 1

KNOX, Pa. – Registration for the Knox Little League will take place on January 28, January 30 and February 1.

The January 28 and January 30 registrations will be from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the lobby of the Keystone Elementary School. The February 1 registration will be from 8:00 a.m. to Noon at the Knox Volunteer Fire Hall.

The following divisions and ages will have leagues this year:

Tee Ball: 4-7 yrs (player MUST be 4 years old by January 1, 2020)

Baseball Minors 6-11 yrs (Age as of September 1, 2020)

Baseball Majors: 9-12 yrs (Age as of September 1, 2020)

Baseball Junior 13-15 yrs (Age as of September 1, 2020)

Softball Minors 6-11 yrs (Age as of January 1, 2020)

Softball Majors 9-12 yrs (Age as of January 1, 2020)

Softball Junior 13-16 yrs (Age as of January 1, 2020)

Note: Players must have had one year of Tee Ball and be 6 years old to try out for Minors.

Registration Fees:

$50 per player, $25 each additional player with a max of $100 per family. Checks need to be made payable to Knox Area Little League. Any late sign-ups after tryouts will be charged an additional $25 late fee. You will also need to know your child’s shirt size and two number choices for their jersey. Parents will also need to decide at registration to sell for fundraising or pay a $75 buyout fee, one per family.

WHAT TO BRING

All parent/guardians must bring the participant’s birth certificate and three documents proving residency or one document supporting local school enrollment

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT

Please Call: Ralph McConnell at 814-221-0420 or j.h.mcconnell@icloud.com or Eric Weiser at 814-229-2609

Note: Registration Form(s) can be printed from Knox Area Little League Facebook page,

please print on white paper or fill it out at sign-ups. You will need to have *Registration Form,

*Medical Release Form, * Parent Code of Conduct Form, and *Copy of Player’s Birth

Certificate.

