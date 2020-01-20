Local Woman Injured in Route 38 Crash

RICHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say one woman was transported by ambulance following a crash that occurred in Richland Township on Friday afternoon.

According to Clarion-based State Police, around 4:24 p.m. on Friday, January 17, 49-year-old Vicki S. King, of St. Petersburg, was operating a 2008 Subaru Impreza, traveling east on State Route 38 just west of Metz Road in Richland Township, Clarion County.

Police say King lost control of the vehicle when her tires left the southern shoulder. The vehicle then continued to travel up an embankment and struck a utility pole before traveling back across the roadway and coming to a final rest facing north, where it struck a guard rail.

King was wearing a seatbelt. She suffered suspected minor injuries and was transported to UPMC Northwest by Emlenton Area Ambulance Service.

King was cited for a lane violation.

