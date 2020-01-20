Margaret Valdine “Tottie” Nulph, 95, formerly of New Bethlehem and Erie, died Wednesday morning, January 15, 2020, in Folsom, California where she was living with her daughter.

Born on December 13, 1924, in New Bethlehem, she was the daughter of the late (Auctioneer) Raymond and Florence (Brown) Nulph.

She was married on September 30, 1941, to Domer H. Nulph who preceded her in death on June 2, 2013. They were married for almost 72 years.

Mrs. Nulph was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist church where she was involved as a Dorcas Leader, Sabbath School Teacher and served on many committees. She loved studying her Bible and she was knowledgeable in Bible Prophecy and she was a Praying Women.

She is survived by a daughter, Wanda Kay Nulph of Folsom, California, two grandchildren, Teri Lynn Wynia and her husband, Jeff and Charles Tache III and his wife, Natalie, five great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by three brothers, Rayburn Nulph, Charles Nulph, and Vernon Nulph, and a sister, Mildred Shreckengost.

Visitation will be on Monday, January 27, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.

The funeral service will be on Tuesday, January 28, at 11:00 p.m. at the funeral home with her grandson, Charles S. Tache III officiating.

Interment will be in the Mt. Zion Cemetery, Mahoning Township, Armstrong County.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donation may be made to the Soldiers and Sailors Home Activity Department, 560 East 3rd St. Erie, Pa. 16507.

Online condolences may be sent to Margaret’s family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.