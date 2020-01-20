Marjorie (Pape) Smith, 79, of Slippery Rock, Pennsylvania, passed away on Friday, January 17, 2020, at the Grove City Medical Center.

She was born May 31, 1940, in Butler, Pennsylvania to the late Herman Pape and Dorothy Pyle.

Marjorie and her husband Paul owned Smitty’s Golden Dawn in Clarion, PA for twenty years. She was a homemaker and enjoyed knitting, baking and especially loved her family.

Marjorie is survived by her loving spouse Paul whom she married on February 18, 1961, her son, Donald and his wife Kristi Smith of Atlanta, GA; her daughter, Paula and her husband Roger Newcomer of Slippery Rock, PA; four grandchildren; Spencer and Sophia Smith, Amanda and her husband Alex Leslie and Sara Newcomer; two great-grandchildren, Ransom and Frederick Leslie; several nieces and nephews; and also her sister, Marcia Graham of Butler

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Joyce Carson and Louise Yingling.

Friends will be received Tuesday, January 21, 2020, from 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm at Thompson – Miller Funeral Home, Inc., 124 East North Street Butler, PA.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the Thompson-Miller Funeral Home Inc., 124 East North St. Butler, PA, with Cameron Niece, officiating.

Private burial will take place in the Clarion Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to: Homeschool Legal Defense Association, P.O. Box 3000, Purcellville, VA 20134.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.