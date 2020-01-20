 

Meeker to Play Baseball at St. John Fisher

Monday, January 20, 2020 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Chris Rossetti

Jake Meeker signs with St. John FisherST. MARYS, Pa. (D9Sports) – Jake Meeker, a senior at St. Marys High School, recently committed to playing college baseball at NCAA Division III St. John Fisher College in Rochester, N.Y.

(Photo: Front row Carli Meeker (Jake’s sister), Traci Meeker (Jake’s mom), Jake Meeker, A.J. Meeker (Jake’s dad). Back row: St. Marys Assistant Principal Warren Beck, Coach Mark Sicheri, Coach Mike Beimel, Coach Paul Bellina, St. Marys Student Activities Coordinator Missy Nicklas, St. Marys Principal Joe Schlimm. Submitted photo)

Meeker’s dad, A.J., is from Clarion County and is a Union High School graduate. His uncle, Josh, is the former girls’ basketball coach at Union, and his grandparents, Allen and Marsha Meeker currently reside in Knox.

Josh Meeker, playing for his dad at St. Marys, helped the Dutch to the District 9 Clarion A title as a sophomore, and the catcher hit a team-best .446 last season.


