NC Grad Obenrader Earns Game Changer Award Saturday in Gannon’s Win at Mercyhurst

ERIE, Pa. (D9Sports) – North Clarion graduate Tori Obenrader earned the Game Changer award Saturday in Gannon’s win over Mercyhurst.

(Photo courtesy of Gannon Athletics)

Obernrader had 14 points and 11 rebounds in the Lady Knights 61-46 win at Mercyhurst.

