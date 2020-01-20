New Bethlehem Teen Wins ‘Heart of the Community’ Scholarship

NEW BEHTLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – Karlee Wells, daughter of Ted and Ashley Wells of New Bethlehem, is a recent recipient of a $5,000 scholarship from Moose International.

The Moose “Heart of the Community” scholarship program recognized 68 students nationwide with eight students receiving a $5,000 award and $1,000 being awarded to the remaining recipients.

In order to qualify, applicants must be a member of the graduating class of 2020, have a relative who is a current member of Moose, and maintain a grade point average of at least 3.0. Other considerations are extra-curricular activities both in and out of school, as well as community service.

In addition to volunteering for the local Women of the Moose organization, Karlee was a tutor at the community center. She is senior class vice president and yearbook editor at Redbank Valley High School, where she is also a member of the girl’s track and field team and the National Honor Society.

Karlee will be attending Waynesburg University in the fall as a pre law major before attending Duquesne University in the fall of 2023.

