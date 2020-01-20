 

Flat Tire Causes Crash on I-80 in Scrubgrass Township

Monday, January 20, 2020 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police-carSCRUBGRASS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a flat tire caused a crash on Interstate 80 in Scrubgrass Township late Saturday morning.

According to Franklin-based State Police, around 10:51 a.m. on Saturday, January 18, a crash occurred on Interstate 80 eastbound near mile marker 40, in Scrubgrass Township, Venango County.

Police say a 2017 Ford Transit was traveling east when its rear tire went flat. The driver attempted to pull off the roadway, and while doing so, struck a guide rail with the right side of the front bumper.

The vehicle then drove to exit 42 and exited the interstate to get its tire changed.

The name of the driver was not released.


