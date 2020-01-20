SPONSORED: New Year Savings at Redbank Chevrolet – Silverados, Equinoxes, Blazers!
Monday, January 20, 2020 @ 12:01 AM
NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – Check out the New Year SAVINGS at Redbank Chevrolet on Silverados, Equinoxs, Blazers, and more!
$11500 OFF 2019 LD Chevy 1500 Silverado Double Cabs – only 4 to go!!! (pictured above and below)
(CLICK ON VEHICLE FOR DETAILS)
$5000 OFF 2020 Chevrolet Equinox – 18 to choose from!!
(CLICK ON VEHICLES FOR DETAILS)
$10000 OFF Final 2019 Chevy 1500 Silverado Crew Cabs ONLY 5 REMAIN!!!
(CLICK ON VEHICLES FOR DETAILS)
Giving BLAZERS Away, Well Almost – HUGE DISCOUNTS ON 2019 Blazers. NOW As low As $33,367
(CLICK ON VEHICLES FOR DETAILS)
See more at www.redbankchevrolet.com; stop at Redbank Chevrolet located at 500 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, Pa.; or call 814-275-2410 for more information.
“Stop in at Redbank Chevrolet … and if you don’t see us today, we’ll still be here tomorrow!”
Visit Redbank Chevrolet’s website or
their Facebook page for the latest updates on new arrivals and sales.
Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.