SPONSORED: Simply Skin Medical Spa Offers Skin Care Product Special
Monday, January 20, 2020 @ 12:01 AM
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A new year calls for a refreshing, new skin care regimen. Simply Skin Medical Spa has the essential products every daily routine needs!
Removing impurities, exfoliating, and hydrating all play a role in achieving beautiful skin.
Purchase two skin care products from Simply Skin Medical Spa and receive either a Hylunia Exfoliating or Hydrating Mask at 50% off.
Stop in at their office located at 420 Wood Street in Clarion or call 814-227-2362 for more information.
Visit Simply Skin Medical Spa here.
Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.