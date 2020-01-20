 

North Clarion Girls, ECC Boys Still on Top of Jan. 20 D9Sports.com Hoop Rankings

Monday, January 20, 2020 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Chris Rossetti

Uberti and SchmaderCLARION, Pa. (D9Sports) – The two lone unbeaten teams in District 9 remain on top of the Jan. 20, 2020 D9Sports.com District 9 Basketball Rankings Powered by the Allegheny Grille of Foxburg with the Elk County Catholic boys and North Clarion girls staying on top of the rankings for the third straight week.

(Photo: Will Uberti of Elk County Catholic (left) and Gabby Schmader of North Clarion (right) have helped their teams to No. 1 rankings in the Jan. 20 D9Sports.com District 9 Basketball Rankings Powered by the Allegheny Grille of Foxburg)

Both teams received 30 voting points to gain the unanimous selection as the top teams. North Clarion is now 13-0 on the season with ECC checking in at 14-0.

Closing out the top five (a full top 10 can be seen below) on the girls’ side were Punxsutawney (10-3) moving up one spot, St. Marys (12-2) dropping a spot to No. 3, Brookville (8-5) checking in at No. 4 and Redbank Valley (13-2) at No. 5.

Rounding out the top five (a full top 10 can be seen below) on the boys’ side were Coudersport (11-2) remaining at No. 2, DuBois (11-3) staying at No. 3 and Keystone (12-1) and Johnsonburg (9-5) checking in tied at No. 4.

JAN. 20 D9SPORTS.COM DISTRICT 9 BOYS’ BASKETBALL RANKINGS POWERED BY ALLEGHENY GRILLE OF FOXBURG

Rank, Team, Record, (Votes), Last Week
1. Elk County Catholic, 14-0 (30), 1
2. Coudersport, 11-2 (25), 2
3. DuBois, 11-2 (25), 3
4(t). Keystone, 12-1 (18), 4
4(t). Johnsonburg, 9-5 (18), T-5
6. Clarion-Limestone, 12-2 (13), 7
7. Brookville, 7-6 (11), T-5
8. Ridgway, 8-5 (10), 8
9. Clearfield, 8-4 (8), 10
10(t). Bradford, 8-5 (3), 9
10(t). Karns City, 10-4 (3), NR
Others receiving votes: None

JAN. 20 D9SPORTS.COM DISTRICT 9 GIRLS’ BASKETBALL RANKINGS POWERED BY ALLEGHENY GRILLE OF FOXBURG

Rank, Team, Record, (Votes), Last Week
1. North Clarion, 13-0 (30), 1
2. Punxsutawney 10-3 (27), 3
3. St. Marys 12-2 (22), 2
4. Brookville, 8-5 (21), 4
5. Redbank Valley, 13-2 (19), 5
6(t). Coudersport, 10-3 (13), 6
6(t). Keystone, 9-5 (13), 7
8. Brockway, 8-5 (11), 8
9. Port Allegany, 11-2 (6), 9
10. Cranberry, 9-4 (2), NR
Others receiving votes: DuBois, 8-5 (1)


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

