Police: Knox Man Jailed for Stealing ATV, Breaking into Garage

ASHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Knox man is behind bars after he allegedly stole an ATV and burglarized a garage on Saturday in Ashland Township, Clarion County.

Clarion-based State Police Trooper Allison said the incident occurred around 5:31 p.m. when William Ellsworth May Jr., 29, allegedly stole a Polaris Ranger ATV from a residence along Starr Road.

May also allegedly burglarized a garage and stole a gas can valued at $25.

A fence valued at $500.00 was damaged during the incident.

Trooper Allison said May was taken into custody and the ATV was recovered near a residence along Ron McHenry Road.

May was subsequently placed in the Clarion County Jail on outstanding warrants.

Charges will be filed against May at District Court 18-3-03 in Knox.

Police said the ATV was returned to the victim.

