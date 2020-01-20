Sheridan C. “Herk” Kirkpatrick, 67, of 1030 Grandview Rd. Oil City, PA. , died Sunday, Jan. 20, 2020, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.



Born October 6, 1952, in Oil City, Pa., he was the son of the late Hilton A. & Margaret L. Cavanaugh Kirkpatrick.

Herk was a graduate of Oil City High School.

He went to college at Beckley and later graduated from Gannon University with a Masters in Psychology.

Mr. Kirkpatrick worked for the Mental Health Center in Oil City for several years before going to work in Warren, Pa.

He later worked at the Area Agency on Aging and retired from Polk Center, where he worked for 25 Years as a licensed psychologist.

Herk married the former Sue Ann Zemanski on July 23, 1977, in the Grace United Methodist Church, and she survives. Herk and Sue Ann had been together for over 50 years.

An avid golfer, he also enjoyed fishing and hunting.

He enjoyed traveling with his wife since his retirement, and after many years on the waiting list, he has enjoyed his Pittsburgh Steeler season tickets the past few years.

Herk had coached the Green Hornets Youth Football Team years ago and currently was serving on the Board of Directors of Community Services.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Jenny Eckert & her husband Tim and their daughter Elizabeth all of Pittsburgh, his son, Matthew C. Kirkpatrick of Kane, Pa., a brother, Kenneth Kirkpatrick of Oil City, and his sisters-in-law Bette Kitselman & her husband Charles of Oil City Amy Zemanski of Polk, and Wendi Connelly of Cambridge Springs, one niece Amanda Connelly, and one nephew Ryan Connelly.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother Joseph Kirkpatrick and a brother-in-law Patrick Connelly.

Friends will be received from 7:00-9:00 p.m. Wednesday in the Reinsel Funeral Home and again from 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. Thursday in the Funeral Home.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday at 11:00 a.m. in the Funeral Home with Deacon Matthew Ochalek, Presiding.

Interment will be in Rynd Farm Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Community Services of Venango County.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

