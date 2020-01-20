 

Snow-Covered Roadway Causes Rollover Crash on Route 666

Monday, January 20, 2020 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Police - nightKINGSLEY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A vehicle rolled onto its side after striking an embankment on State Route 666 in Kingsley Township late Saturday night.

According to Marienville-based State Police, around 11:12 p.m. on Saturday, January 18, 46-year-old Elissa S. King, of Tionesta, was operating a 2016 GM Sierra, traveling north on State Route 666 just north of Old Route 666, in Kingsley Township, Forest County.

Police say King was negotiating a right hand curve in the roadway when the vehicle began to slide on the snow-covered roadway. The vehicle then struck an embankment on the left side of the roadway and subsequently overturned onto the passenger side of the vehicle.

King was wearing a seat belt and was not injured.

She was charged with a traffic violation.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

