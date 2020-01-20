SPONSORED: CBD Infused Gummies are Now Available at Hemporia Clarion
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Stop in at Hemporia Clarion today to get CBD infused Gummies!
Hemporia Clarion is proud to offer many JustCBD brand gummy products to tickle your taste buds.
“If you are trying CBD for the first time, CBD gummies are a safe, fast and effective way of taking CBD,” according to Hemporia Clarion.
JustCBD products range from 8mg to 25mg a piece. Mixing top-of-the-line hemp with zestful flavors, the best CBD gummies for sale taste great too. Discover more of the amazing benefits of real CBD edibles.
CBD gummies have gained enormous popularity in recent years – and it’s not hard to see why.
“Gummies provide a distinctive experience that sets them apart from other forms of CBD. They’re not only a fun and convenient way to experience all of the benefits of CBD and are easy to eat. JustCBD mixes their top of the line hemp with an extensive amount of tasty and exciting flavors. So you get all of the same benefits without the mess of a CBD oil tincture. Especially if you are trying CBD for the first time, their gummies are completely safe, convenient, and effective,” according to Hemporia Clarion.
Ready for that first CBD gummy that gives you a real bang for your buck? JustCBD gummy products range from 8mg to 25mg per gummy and are designed with you in mind – so whether you’re looking to relax after a hectic day at the office, or as a bedtime snack to before you drift off to sleep, we have exactly what you’re looking for in various sizes and flavors.
CBD Gummy Flavors & Sizes
Many complain about a strong aftertaste with CBD edibles – but that’s not a problem. The flavor is what JustCBD does best. At JustCBD, they appreciate everyone has different tastes, and they are ready to cater to what you’re craving. Their array of flavors include clear bear, sour bear, clear worms, sour worms, happy face, apple rings, peach rings, and blueberry rings. Each flavor is available in different size jars from 250mg, 500mg, 750mg, 1000mg, 3000mg jars.
According to Hemporia Clarion, “Water Soluble tinctures yield the highest sublingual bioavailability of any tincture. It’s absorbed rapidly and prevents the body from flushing out cannabinoids for the rest of the day.”
Hemporia Clarion is located at the 800 Center along Main Street in Clarion, PA 16214.
For more information, visit Hemporia Clarion on Facebook.
