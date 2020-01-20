 

SPONSORED: New Year Savings at Redbank Chevrolet – Silverados, Equinoxes, Blazers!

Monday, January 20, 2020 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Redbank Chevrolet - SPONSORED CONTENT

main silveradoNEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – Check out the New Year SAVINGS at Redbank Chevrolet on Silverados, Equinoxs, Blazers, and more!

$11500 OFF 2019 LD Chevy 1500 Silverado Double Cabs – only 4 to go!!! (pictured above and below)

(CLICK ON VEHICLE FOR DETAILS)

9cfdc7de53b1492ca40ef3eda869977b_c91x56-506x381 (1)

$5000 OFF 2020 Chevrolet Equinox – 18 to choose from!!

(CLICK ON VEHICLES FOR DETAILS)

21714036245x640

21954399608x640

33c45ac8f8a84b3b9bbf6876db588533_c45x11-590x443 (1)

$10000 OFF Final 2019 Chevy 1500 Silverado Crew Cabs ONLY 5 REMAIN!!!

(CLICK ON VEHICLES FOR DETAILS)

20402789577x640

20761911281x640

20911859913x640 (1)

Giving BLAZERS Away, Well Almost – HUGE DISCOUNTS ON 2019 Blazers. NOW As low As $33,367

(CLICK ON VEHICLES FOR DETAILS)

20725057134x640

20724885607x640

19579566756x640

20724929085x640

See more at www.redbankchevrolet.com; stop at Redbank Chevrolet located at 500 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, Pa.; or call 814-275-2410 for more information.

redbank chevrolet a

“Stop in at Redbank Chevrolet … and if you don’t see us today, we’ll still be here tomorrow!”

Visit Redbank Chevrolet’s website or
their Facebook page for the latest updates on new arrivals and sales.


