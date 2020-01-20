Two Medical Helicopters Called to Scene of Multi-Vehicle Crash in Rose Township

ROSE TWP. Jefferson Co., Pa. (EYT) – Two medical helicopters were dispatched and State Route 28 in Rose Township, Jefferson County, was closed for an hour and a half earlier Monday, January 20, following a multi-vehicle crash.

According to a representative of Jefferson County 9-1-1, they received a call reporting a crash involving at least three vehicles near the intersection of Snyder Road and State Route 28 in Rose Township around 12:27 p.m. on Monday.

Pine Creek Volunteer Fire Department, Jefferson County EMS, and Punxsutawney-based State Police were dispatched to the scene.

A STAT MedEvac helicopter and a LifeFlight helicopter were also dispatched.

State Route 28 was closed in both directions at the scene of the crash.

The road was reopened and the scene was cleared around 2:00 p.m.

No additional details are available at this time.

Police are expected to release information on the accident within the next 48 hours.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.