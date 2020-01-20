 

Two Medical Helicopters Called to Scene of Multi-Vehicle Crash in Rose Township

Monday, January 20, 2020 @ 03:01 PM

Posted by Aly Delp

STAT MedEvacROSE TWP. Jefferson Co., Pa. (EYT) – Two medical helicopters were dispatched and State Route 28 in Rose Township, Jefferson County, was closed for an hour and a half earlier Monday, January 20, following a multi-vehicle crash.

According to a representative of Jefferson County 9-1-1, they received a call reporting a crash involving at least three vehicles near the intersection of Snyder Road and State Route 28 in Rose Township around 12:27 p.m. on Monday.

Pine Creek Volunteer Fire Department, Jefferson County EMS, and Punxsutawney-based State Police were dispatched to the scene.

A STAT MedEvac helicopter and a LifeFlight helicopter were also dispatched.

State Route 28 was closed in both directions at the scene of the crash.

The road was reopened and the scene was cleared around 2:00 p.m.

No additional details are available at this time.

Police are expected to release information on the accident within the next 48 hours.


