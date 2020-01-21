A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – Scattered flurries before 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 26. West wind 3 to 7 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10. West wind 3 to 6 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 35. South wind 3 to 5 mph.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 16. Southeast wind 3 to 5 mph.

Thursday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Friday – Cloudy, with a high near 43.

Friday Night – Rain and snow likely between 8pm and 1am, then snow. Low around 31. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday – Snow before noon, then rain and snow. High near 38. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday Night – Rain and snow likely, becoming all snow after 9pm. Cloudy, with a low around 29. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday – Rain and snow likely. Cloudy, with a high near 37. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night – A chance of snow. Cloudy, with a low around 27. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday – A chance of rain and snow. Cloudy, with a high near 38. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

