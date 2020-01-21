Apparently, There Will Be a New Deputy Sheriff in Town, After All

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Former District Attorney Mark Aaron will be starting a new job as Clarion County Deputy Sheriff despite a 2-1 vote, last week, against the hiring by the Clarion County Commissioners.

“I will be starting soon,” said Aaron via Messenger Tuesday morning following an earlier work session held by the Commissioners.

Commissioner Ted Tharan acknowledged this week that row officers have the full authority to hire whomever they want.

“It was mainly an official acknowledgment of what he is doing and is an official record. I just disapprove of the whole thing.”

Commissioner Ed Heasley said, “He has the authority to do it as long as he has a position available and it is in his budget. Hiring is up to any 1620 elected official.”

PA County Code Section 1620 states “The exercise of such responsibilities by the county commissioners shall in no way affect the hiring, discharging and supervising rights and obligations with respect to such employees as may be vested in the judges or other county officers.”

While the commissioners are not allowed to take action concerning row office employees, Tharan and Heasley wanted their votes on the record.

“It’s a good idea to vote to acknowledge so it’s in public records – hirings, firings, retirements, and things like that,” said Tharan. “Anything that there is a vote on goes into the docket books. If there is ever a question in the future if someone was hired, it will be in that docket.”

Commissioner Wayne Brosius, who voted in favor of last week’s motion, also offered an explanation.

“It was really just a public acknowledgment of who Rex was hiring,” said Brosius. “We should have probably had it under announcements.” Brosius also indicated there will no additional votes scheduled on the position.

Munsee said last week that the vacant position was one that he needed to fill. The full-time, nonexempt, 40 hours per week position at $12.01 per hour is to be effective Feb. 3, 2020.

