Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Chicken Avocado Wraps

Serve this unique sandwich with a side of homemade coleslaw!

Chicken Avocado Wraps

Directions

~In a large skillet, brown chicken in oil. Stir in the tomatoes, onion, cumin, salt, and cayenne. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low; cover and cook for 25 to 30 minutes (or until a thermometer inserted in chicken reads 180°), stirring occasionally.

~Remove chicken. When cool enough to handle, remove meat from bones; discard bones. Shred meat with two forks; return to skillet. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, for eight to 10 minutes (or until sauce is thickened).

~Peel and cut avocado into slices; drizzle with lime juice. Spoon 1/2 cup chicken mixture over each tortilla. Top with avocado and roll up.

