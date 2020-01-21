 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Chicken Avocado Wraps

Tuesday, January 21, 2020 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by J.C. Taggart

Serve this unique sandwich with a side of homemade coleslaw!

Chicken Avocado Wraps

Directions

~In a large skillet, brown chicken in oil. Stir in the tomatoes, onion, cumin, salt, and cayenne. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low; cover and cook for 25 to 30 minutes (or until a thermometer inserted in chicken reads 180°), stirring occasionally.

~Remove chicken. When cool enough to handle, remove meat from bones; discard bones. Shred meat with two forks; return to skillet. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, for eight to 10 minutes (or until sauce is thickened).

~Peel and cut avocado into slices; drizzle with lime juice. Spoon 1/2 cup chicken mixture over each tortilla. Top with avocado and roll up.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.