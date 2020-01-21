Driver Loses Control of Pickup on Snow-Covered Roadway in Hickory Township

HICKORY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 66-year-old driver was transported by ambulance following a crash that occurred early Monday morning in Hickory Township.

According to police, around 5:53 a.m. on Monday, January 20, Joseph A. Vermeulen, of Clinton, Allegheny County, Pa., was operating a 2000 Ford F250, traveling on Connelly Road near the intersection with Little Hickory Road in Hickory Township, Forest County.

Police say Vermeulen lost control of his vehicle on the icy, snow-covered roadway, and the vehicle left the roadway and struck a guide rail.

Tionesta Ambulance Service transported Vermeulen to Titusville Hospital for suspected minor injuries.

He was not using a seat belt.

The vehicle sustained moderate damage to the right side.

