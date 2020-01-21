James L. Zock, Sr., 90, of Warren, PA, passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020, at Warren General Hospital.

Born on May 21, 1929, in Warren, Pa., he was the son of the late Steven and Mabel Feiro Zock.

Jim was a 1948 graduate of Warren High School and was formerly employed as a manager with Loblaws Inc. for 40 years and was a supervisor with Shurfine for 14 years, retiring in 1994. He had worked part-time with Howe’s True Value.

Jim was a member of First Lutheran Church where he served as an usher and served on the Property Committee and the Church Council. He was a 4th Degree member of the Knights of Columbus, a member of the Eagles Club and had served with the U.S. Army.

Jim was a member of AA for over 30 years.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, fly tying, archery and bowling.

Jim is survived by his wife, Velma Beary Zock, whom he married on October 24, 1953, in Warren, Pa,; his children – James Zock and his husband, Tom Kurtzhals, of New Smyrna Beach, FL, Vaughn Zock of Jamestown, NY, and Brenda Zock of Warren, PA; 3 grandchildren – Nick Zock, Trinity Zock, and Daniel Zock; 3 great-grandchildren – Natalia McManigle, Bailey Williams, and Blake Peterson; one sister – Nancy Carol Clark and her husband, Dale, of Warren, Pa.; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by a son – Brian D. Zock who died in 2016.

Friends may call at First Lutheran Church, 109 W. Third Ave., Warren, PA, on Thursday, January 23, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at which time a funeral and committal service will be conducted with Rev. Jeffrey Ewing, Pastor, officiating.

Interment will be in Warren County Memorial Park.

Those wishing to place a memorial in Jim’s memory may do so to First Lutheran Church.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Donald E. Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., 304 East St., Warren, PA.

E-mail condolences may be sent by visiting www.lewisfuneralhomeinc.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.