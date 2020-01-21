Leeper Man Accused in Violent Domestic Incident Due in Court Today

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Leeper man is facing a hearing today on assault and related charges from an incident where a domestic dispute allegedly turned violent in Farmington Township.

Court documents indicate 47-year-old Kevin Marshall Brumagin-Warner is scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing in front of Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, January 21.

He faces the following charges:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

He is currently lodged in the Clarion County Jail on $5,000.00 monetary bail.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred at a Leeper residence in early January.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 2, Marienville-based State Police received a call regarding a domestic incident in progress at a location on State Route 66 in Leeper, Farmington Township, Clarion County.

When police arrived at the scene, a known female victim came to the door and stated “nothing was going on” in the residence, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, Kevin Marshall Brumagin-Warner then came to the door and refused to allow the troopers to enter the residence without a search warrant.

The complaint notes the victim was “trying not to cry” while Brumagin-Warner was in the doorway and then exited the residence to speak to the troopers alone, after being asked to do so.

The victim reported that she and Brumagin-Warner had been arguing and that Brumagin-Warner had been drinking she he arrived home from work around 4:00 p.m. The victim related that Brumagin-Warner drinks often and becomes irate with her, the complaint indicates.

According to the complaint, the victim went on to report that Brumagin-Warner had begun throwing pots and pans and other items at her through the kitchen of the residence. He also shoved her to the floor, causing redness and broken skin on her knees. The victim stated Brumagin-Warner had struck her on the neck and noted Brumagin-Warner “knows how to hit her to not cause bruising or leave marks.”

Brumagin-Warner was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 9:25 p.m. on Thursday, January 2.

